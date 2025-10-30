Army officer dismissed for staying in hotels with colleague's wife
An Army Colonel from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers has been dismissed after a court martial found him guilty of staying in hotels with another officer's wife and forging a dependent card.
The charges centered around an alleged inappropriate relationship with another officer's wife, as well as misuse of official documents.
His trial began in May 2025 at Chandigarh and ended with convictions on three out of four charges under the Army Act.
Highlights of the case
While cleared of making phone contact with the officer's wife, the Colonel was convicted for staying in hotels with her in Haridwar and Dehradun during 2021-22.
The husband had flagged suspicious hotel bookings and changes in his wife's behavior after her trips, though she denied these stays and pointed to ongoing marital issues.
The Colonel's dismissal still needs final approval from higher authorities, but the case highlights how seriously the Army treats integrity and discipline among its ranks.