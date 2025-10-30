Army officer dismissed for staying in hotels with colleague's wife

Highlights of the case

While cleared of making phone contact with the officer's wife, the Colonel was convicted for staying in hotels with her in Haridwar and Dehradun during 2021-22.

The husband had flagged suspicious hotel bookings and changes in his wife's behavior after her trips, though she denied these stays and pointed to ongoing marital issues.

The Colonel's dismissal still needs final approval from higher authorities, but the case highlights how seriously the Army treats integrity and discipline among its ranks.