IPL 2026: Rashid Khan laments GT's back-to-back wickets against RR

Gujarat Titans (GT) stand-in captain Rashid Khan expressed disappointment over his team's back-to-back wickets during their second consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) was a nail-biter, with GT needing 11 runs in the last over. However, RR's Tushar Deshpande kept his cool and only conceded four runs while taking Rashid's wicket.This

Post-match insights 'We bowled really well...then, we lost back-to-back wickets' Rashid, who replaced Shubman Gill as captain due to a muscle spasm, said GT started well with both bat and ball. However, he lamented that losing wickets in quick succession during the middle overs cost them momentum and ultimately affected their chase. We bowled really well... Then, we lost back-to-back wickets and that put us on the back foot, Rashid said after the match.

Need for adaptability Rashid calls for GT's middle order to learn from mistakes Rashid stressed on the need for his team's middle order to adapt better to match situations and learn from their mistakes. He praised Deshpande's bowling in the final over but admitted he could have capitalized on a loose delivery. Tushar bowled some exceptional yorkers. But the one ball he missed, I should have hit that for six, Rashid said while reflecting on the match.

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Match highlights GT middle order crumbles under pressure Chasing a target of 211 runs, GT opened with Kumar Kushagra and Sai Sudharsan. The duo started well with Sudharsan scoring a brilliant 73 off 44 balls. However, after their partnership of 78 runs, things took a turn for the worse as Ravi Bishnoi struck and later went on to claim three more wickets including Glenn Phillips (3), Washington Sundar (4) and Rahul Tewatia (12).

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