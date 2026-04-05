IPL 2026: KKR's Cameron Green spotted bowling at nets 

In a major boost for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , Cameron Green was seen bowling at the team's practice session on Saturday. The Australian all-rounder bowled three overs at his full run-up under the supervision of KKR's support staff. This was his first time bowling since joining the franchise, after being barred from doing so by Cricket Australia due to a back injury.

Team impact KKR's combination affected by Green's absence KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane had earlier admitted that the team's combination was affected by Green's absence from bowling. He said, "We have to look at the combination bowling-wise," after their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rahane explained that with inexperienced bowlers in the team, they needed an extra bowler to balance things out.

Match outlook Pathirana recovering fast from calf injury Despite Green's return to bowling, it is unlikely that he will bowl against Punjab Kings on Monday. Meanwhile, another update from KKR's camp is that Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is recovering fast from a calf injury he suffered during the T20 World Cup. It must be noted that KKR have lost their first two games this season.

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