Cameron Green not bowling? 'Ask Cricket Australia,' says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane , the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), made a sarcastic remark about Cameron Green 's bowling during IPL 2026. The comment came after KKR lost their season opener against Mumbai Indians by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Rahane was asked why Green, who is the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, didn't bowl despite KKR's struggles in the middle overs.

Injury details Ajinkya Rahane says ask Cricket Australia Responding to the question, Rahane said, "Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon, and the combination will be slightly different. We batted really well but finding that balance with the ball is really important." When former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop asked why Green didn't bowl, Rahane replied with a smile: "The question you need to ask Cricket Australia." He also provided an update on his injury after leaving the field due to cramps during Mumbai's innings.

Information Green's record IPL 2026 auction amount KKR bought all-rounder Green for a record ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The Aussie pace-bowling all-rounder, who has a history of injuries, earlier bowled at the ICC T20 World Cup this year.

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Match analysis Rahane says bowlers struggled against MI Rahane admitted that KKR's bowlers had a tough time against MI. He said, "It was really tough. I thought 220-225 was a good total. We batted well, but our inexperienced bowling attack will learn." Rahane also praised Mumbai's strong batting lineup and called it a learning experience for his team. Despite the loss, he remained optimistic about their future performances in the tournament.

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