Iran calls Trump's 48-hour nuclear deal ultimatum 'unbalanced, stupid'

Iran has dismissed United States President Donald Trump's recent threat to destroy its vital infrastructure if a peace deal is not reached within 48 hours. General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Central Headquarters called the ultimatum "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced, and stupid action." He warned that any US or Israeli attack on Iran's infrastructure would be met with "devastating and continuous" counterattacks on all US military assets in the Middle East and Israeli infrastructure.

Defense stance Iranian armed forces ready to defend national assets Abdollahi emphasized that Iranian armed forces are prepared to defend the country's rights and protect national assets. He said they would not hesitate "for a moment" to do so. An Iranian security official also said Tehran is proceeding with its war plans and warned of "a big surprise" for the US and Israel. The official dismissed Trump's threats as "laughable," adding that America has failed in its strategy of clean, quick, and easy attacks.

Ultimatum history Trump extends deadline for Iranian strikes Trump's recent ultimatum comes after he had earlier extended a 10-day deadline for Iran on March 26. He had postponed strikes on Iranian power plants after claiming "productive conversations" with Tehran. The Strait of Hormuz, a key oil passageway, remains partially open for essential and humanitarian goods despite tensions. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths across the region, including over 3,500 in Iran alone.

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