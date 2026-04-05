Rahul Banerjee's death: Film body files complaint against producers
What's the story
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum has filed a police complaint against the producers of the television serial Bholey Baba Par Karega, reported PTI. The complaint, lodged on Saturday, demands a thorough investigation into the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) during an outdoor shoot near Digha in Purba Medinipur district. Senior forum members, including actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Santilal Mukherjee, addressed a press conference outside Regent Park Police Station to announce their demand for justice.
Details
Kolkata Police have registered the complaint as a Zero FIR
The Kolkata Police have registered the complaint as a Zero FIR against the serial's producers. The forum has accused them of conducting the shoot in a "negligent manner" that endangered human lives. "We want the truth and exact circumstances behind the incident to come to light," Mukherjee, general secretary of the forum, told reporters. Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and actors Rituparna Sengupta and Ritwik Chakraborty were also present at the briefing.
Legal action
Forum has sought legal advice to understand the situation
The forum has sought legal advice to understand the exact circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death. A formal letter was sent to the production house on April 1 seeking clarification, but their response on April 2 was found "unsatisfactory." In light of this, and after further legal consultation, the forum has decided to initiate legal proceedings, said Mukherjee. Chatterjee added that they would consult lawyers to decide their next course of action.
Incident
Banerjee was shooting for 'Bholey Baba Par Karega'
The incident took place on March 29 when Banerjee was shooting for Bholey Baba Par Karega at Talsari near Digha. He and a co-actor were filming a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they accidentally fell into an underwater ditch. Both were rushed to a hospital in Digha, but unfortunately, Banerjee could not be saved.
Producers' statement
Producers express grief, assure transparent investigation
The producers of Bholey Baba Par Karega earlier expressed their grief over Banerjee's death and assured a transparent investigation into the incident. "The entire cast and crew are in profound mourning. We request a few days to gather accounts of those present so that a comprehensive and accurate report can be presented," they said in a statement. They also added that a representative nominated by the actor's family or the forum could observe the process.