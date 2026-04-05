Rahul Banerjee's death: Film body files complaint against producers

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists's Forum has filed a police complaint against the producers of the television serial Bholey Baba Par Karega , reported PTI. The complaint, lodged on Saturday, demands a thorough investigation into the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43) during an outdoor shoot near Digha in Purba Medinipur district. Senior forum members, including actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Santilal Mukherjee, addressed a press conference outside Regent Park Police Station to announce their demand for justice.

Details Kolkata Police have registered the complaint as a Zero FIR The Kolkata Police have registered the complaint as a Zero FIR against the serial's producers. The forum has accused them of conducting the shoot in a "negligent manner" that endangered human lives. "We want the truth and exact circumstances behind the incident to come to light," Mukherjee, general secretary of the forum, told reporters. Banerjee's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and actors Rituparna Sengupta and Ritwik Chakraborty were also present at the briefing.

Legal action Forum has sought legal advice to understand the situation The forum has sought legal advice to understand the exact circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death. A formal letter was sent to the production house on April 1 seeking clarification, but their response on April 2 was found "unsatisfactory." In light of this, and after further legal consultation, the forum has decided to initiate legal proceedings, said Mukherjee. Chatterjee added that they would consult lawyers to decide their next course of action.

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Incident Banerjee was shooting for 'Bholey Baba Par Karega' The incident took place on March 29 when Banerjee was shooting for Bholey Baba Par Karega at Talsari near Digha. He and a co-actor were filming a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they accidentally fell into an underwater ditch. Both were rushed to a hospital in Digha, but unfortunately, Banerjee could not be saved.

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