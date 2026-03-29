Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee (43) dies after drowning in Digha

Co-star's account

Bhaskar Banerjee says accident happened after pack-up

Actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who played his uncle in the ongoing serial Bhole Baba Par Karega, told Anandabazar Patrika, "He died due to drowning. It is a tragic incident. It happened after pack-up. However, how exactly it happened is still not clear." "We never imagined something like this would happen. A healthy, energetic person gone like this-it's hard to process." Actor Diganta Bagchi, representing the artists' forum, further confirmed the reports that Banerjee entered the sea after wrapping up the shoot.