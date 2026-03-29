Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee (43) dies after drowning in Digha
What's the story
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. The popular actor was shooting for a television serial at Talsari sea beach near Digha in West Bengal and later drowned, according to initial reports. The entire team went to Talsari for a shooting schedule on Sunday. He was rescued by technicians and rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, per Anandabazar Patrika.
Co-star's account
Bhaskar Banerjee says accident happened after pack-up
Actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who played his uncle in the ongoing serial Bhole Baba Par Karega, told Anandabazar Patrika, "He died due to drowning. It is a tragic incident. It happened after pack-up. However, how exactly it happened is still not clear." "We never imagined something like this would happen. A healthy, energetic person gone like this-it's hard to process." Actor Diganta Bagchi, representing the artists' forum, further confirmed the reports that Banerjee entered the sea after wrapping up the shoot.
Career and personal life
Banerjee in 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar'
Banerjee was best known for his role in the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, which catapulted him to fame. It co-starred Priyanka Sarkar, whom he went on to marry. They have a son named Shohoj. He also starred in films like Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hannyate, and Kagojer Bou. Apart from films, he was associated with shows like Tumi Asbe Bole. May he rest in peace.