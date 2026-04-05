Raghav Chadha deletes old Modi, BJP posts: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Raghav Chadha , a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has reportedly deleted all his old posts criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . The allegations were made by senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on the social media platform X. Bharadwaj shared screenshots as evidence to support his claim that Chadha had removed all content critical of the central government from his timeline.

Accusations made Bharadwaj shares screenshots as evidence Bharadwaj wrote on X, "I searched his entire account thoroughly using the keywords 'BJP' and 'Modi.' The result is surprising—none of the earlier criticism is visible anymore." He alleged that only two posts mentioning "Modi" remain on Chadha's timeline, both praising the Prime Minister. "This isn't a routine cleanup but a complete, surgical erasure of his digital history," Bharadwaj added.

Twitter Post Saurabh Bharadwaj's claim on Raghav Chaddha Raghav Chaddha has deleted all his earlier posts on X that were critical of Modi or BJP.



As suggested by some on X, I searched Raghav’s timeline for “BJP” or “Modi”



There are no critical posts there. This means he has deleted all his earlier posts too. The only 2 posts with… pic.twitter.com/R7a8fH1LT8 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 4, 2026

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Leadership change AAP replaces Chadha with Ashok Mittal The controversy comes after the AAP replaced Chadha with Ashok Mittal as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. The move was criticized by both Congress and the BJP. In response, Chadha questioned the decision, saying he had been raising important public issues like tax reforms and rising food prices at airports. However, Bharadwaj accused him of raising only convenient issues to avoid criticizing the Centre.

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Accusations leveled Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Chadha of being 'compromised' Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused Chadha of being "compromised." He said, "When we sit as Opposition members in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, many decisions are taken collectively, such as staging a walkout." AAP leader Atishi also targeted the BJP over possible inducements to leaders. "The BJP has a standard operating procedure (SOP). It intimidates, threatens, and offers inducements to leaders," she said.