WhatsApp gets native Apple CarPlay app: What's so special?
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched a dedicated app for Apple CarPlay, making it easier for users to access their chat list, send messages, and also make calls directly from the CarPlay interface. The new facility is currently available to testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. This marks a major step forward in improving user experience on the road.
App features
The app offers a chat list and contact info
The new WhatsApp app for CarPlay offers a chat list and contact info, along with a favorites section. However, it doesn't allow opening specific chats while driving, as that could distract the driver. The idea is to simplify contact interaction and provide a single organized tab for recent calls - incoming, outgoing, and missed ones.
Additional updates
Displaying photos from address book
The beta update for WhatsApp on iOS also comes with a feature that displays photos from the address book when a contact doesn't have a profile picture. This is only applicable on the user's device and doesn't change the actual profile photo of the contact.
Security measures
WhatsApp emphasizes on enabling 2-step verification
WhatsApp has also stressed the importance of enabling two-step verification for added privacy. The facility improves account security by requiring a PIN in addition to the standard verification code. Once set, users will have to enter this PIN if they register their phone number on WhatsApp again. This makes it harder for malicious actors to hack your account and ensures better protection against phishing attempts.