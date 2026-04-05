WhatsApp gets native Apple CarPlay app: What's so special?

WhatsApp has launched a dedicated app for Apple CarPlay , making it easier for users to access their chat list, send messages, and also make calls directly from the CarPlay interface. The new facility is currently available to testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. This marks a major step forward in improving user experience on the road.

App features The app offers a chat list and contact info The new WhatsApp app for CarPlay offers a chat list and contact info, along with a favorites section. However, it doesn't allow opening specific chats while driving, as that could distract the driver. The idea is to simplify contact interaction and provide a single organized tab for recent calls - incoming, outgoing, and missed ones.

Additional updates Displaying photos from address book The beta update for WhatsApp on iOS also comes with a feature that displays photos from the address book when a contact doesn't have a profile picture. This is only applicable on the user's device and doesn't change the actual profile photo of the contact.

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