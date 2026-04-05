This Italian grand tourer from 1950s is up for grabs

A stunning 1956 Iso Rivolta IR 300, an Italian grand tourer with a Chevrolet Corvette engine under the hood, is up for auction. The car was commissioned by Renzo Rivolta, who was known for his engineering skills and passion for speed. He once said he only enjoyed driving above 193km/h. The Iso Isetta microcar was his company's first model but it didn't meet his speed expectations.

Design collaboration The grand tourer combines American muscle with Italian flair To fulfill his need for speed, Rivolta collaborated with engineer Giotto Bizzarrini and designer Giorgetto Giugiaro to create a stylish sporting coupe. The result was the Iso Rivolta IR 300, which combined American V8 power with fine Italian tailoring. The car was designed as a grand tourer par excellence and it lived up to its promise so much that Iso went on to make several other models using the same formula.

Performance The '300' in the name stands for power output The '300' in the name of the car stands for the power output of its Chevrolet V8 engine, which is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission. This model is finished in an eye-catching turquoise color with red leather upholstery. It was originally painted red over black but has since been modified to this unique combination. The look, completed with 15-inch Borrani wheels, hints at something special under the hood.

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