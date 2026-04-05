Indian Ocean witnesses magnitude 4.2 earthquake

Past catastrophe

Sumatra-Andaman earthquake killed nearly 2.3 lakh people

The 2004 Sumatra-Andaman earthquake, which had a magnitude of 9.2-9.3, was one of the deadliest natural disasters in history. It struck off the west coast of Aceh in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, at 07:58:53 local time on December 26, 2004. The quake triggered a massive tsunami with waves reaching up to 30m (100ft), killing an estimated 227,898 people across 14 countries, including Indonesia and Sri Lanka.