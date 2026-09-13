Chennai Airport 2,500cr expansion to reach 25m by April 2027
Chennai Airport is about to get a serious glow-up, thanks to a 25 billion rupees expansion plan just announced.
By April 2027, the airport is expected to handle 25 million passengers a year, up from 20 million now, and a planned Terminal 5 is in the works that could take total capacity up to approximately 55 million.
Chennai Airport adding ATC-block and QR-codes
The expansion also includes a new ATC technical block and a passenger pickup plaza right near Terminal 1 for easier arrivals, especially helpful for families and older travelers.
The ministry would also introduce QR codes across the airport to collect passenger feedback and use it in future planning, and has seen Digi Yatra registrations jump from 12% to 35% in the past year, showing they're serious about making travel smoother for everyone.