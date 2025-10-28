Chhath Puja: Festival of Sun God ends with 'Usha Arghya'
Chhath Puja, the vibrant festival dedicated to the Sun God, ended on Tuesday with 'Usha Arghya'—devotees gathered at rivers and lakes at sunrise, offering thanks after a rigorous fast spanning the last two days.
While it's huge in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, more people in cities like Delhi and Mumbai are joining in each year.
The final ritual is all about hope and new beginnings.
But 1st, here's what the festival looks like
The festival runs for four days: it starts with a ritual bath and simple meal ('Nahay Khay'), followed by a day-long fast on day two ('Kharna'), which is broken with an evening meal, after which a tough waterless fast begins.
The third day features sunset prayers ('Sandhya Arghya'), and everything wraps up at dawn with 'Usha Arghya' to the rising sun.
It's a mix of discipline, tradition, and community spirit that brings people together—no matter where they live.