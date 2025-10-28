Chhath Puja: Festival of Sun God ends with 'Usha Arghya'

But 1st, here's what the festival looks like

The festival runs for four days: it starts with a ritual bath and simple meal ('Nahay Khay'), followed by a day-long fast on day two ('Kharna'), which is broken with an evening meal, after which a tough waterless fast begins.

The third day features sunset prayers ('Sandhya Arghya'), and everything wraps up at dawn with 'Usha Arghya' to the rising sun.

It's a mix of discipline, tradition, and community spirit that brings people together—no matter where they live.