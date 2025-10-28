Next Article
Jaipur: 2 dead, 12 injured as bus hits high-tension wire
India
A serious bus accident in Jaipur's Manoharpur area on Tuesday left two laborers dead and 12 others hurt.
The bus, heading to a brick kiln in Todi village, accidentally hit a high-tension wire and caught fire, trapping several passengers inside.
Police acted fast
Police acted fast—five people with critical injuries were referred to Jaipur for specialized care, while others received treatment at Shahpura Sub-District Hospital.
Manoharpur Police responded promptly to the scene.
DTC bus collides with police vehicle
In another incident in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, a DTC bus collided with a police patrol vehicle late at night, injuring two pedestrians.
The driver was arrested soon after near the sub-divisional magistrate's office.