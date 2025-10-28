Next Article
Indian man in Russia's war zone seeks help
India
Harminder Singh, 32, from Gobindgarh in Jalandhar, Punjab, is stranded in Russia after being forced to join the Russian military.
He had traveled there on a tourist visa in June 2024 hoping for a construction job and permanent residency, but ended up conscripted instead.
Brother says staying in touch is tough
In October 2024, Harminder shared a video asking the Indian government for help, saying his life is at risk due to constant fighting.
His brother Gurminder added that staying in touch is tough because of poor network and ongoing attacks.
The family's ordeal highlights how promises of overseas jobs can sometimes lead people into dangerous situations.