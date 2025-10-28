Next Article
Woman, fiance kill man who was blackmailing her
India
In Faridabad, a woman named Laxmi (29) and her fiance Keshav (26) have been arrested for allegedly murdering Chander, an insurance agent who was reportedly blackmailing Laxmi after her engagement.
The couple lured Chander to a deserted spot and, with help from two others, killed him before leaving his body in a drain.
Investigation underway
Chander's body was found on Sunday morning near his parked motorcycle. After his brother filed a complaint at Palla Police Station, police registered an FIR.
Laxmi and Keshav confessed to the crime during their arrest on Monday. Police are still searching for the two other people involved.