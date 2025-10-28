Woman, fiance kill man who was blackmailing her India Oct 28, 2025

In Faridabad, a woman named Laxmi (29) and her fiance Keshav (26) have been arrested for allegedly murdering Chander, an insurance agent who was reportedly blackmailing Laxmi after her engagement.

The couple lured Chander to a deserted spot and, with help from two others, killed him before leaving his body in a drain.