Next Article
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor;' cloud seeding trial soon
India
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed at a worrying 301 on Monday, keeping the city in the "very poor" zone.
The weather department expects some clouds, which might help clear out some pollution.
As winter smog thickens, experts warn that health risks for people are on the rise.
Delhi to conduct 1st-ever cloud seeding trial
To fight back against the pollution spike, Delhi is set to conduct its first-ever cloud seeding trial with IIT Kanpur—hoping artificial rain will wash away harmful particles.
While past attempts struggled due to dry skies, this time conditions look better.
Still, most areas are seeing AQI above 300, so cleaner air is something everyone's hoping for right now.