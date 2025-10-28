Jaishankar likely to attend G7 foreign ministers' meet in Canada

Trade between the 2 countries jumped to $23.66 billion

India and Canada are back on speaking terms, even restoring their top diplomats and pushing for stronger economic links.

Trade between the two countries jumped to $23.66 billion in 2024, and both sides are now looking to team up on tech, energy, AI, and security.

Despite lingering issues like Sikh separatism, both countries seem focused on practical cooperation—showing how global partnerships can bounce back when leaders keep talking.