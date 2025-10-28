Jaishankar likely to attend G7 foreign ministers' meet in Canada
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to join the G7 Foreign Ministers's Meeting in Canada on November 11-12.
This comes after a string of high-level meetings—like PM Modi's sit-down with Canadian PM Mark Carney at the June 2025 G7 summit, and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's visit to India earlier this month—all aimed at patching up relations that hit a rough patch earlier this year.
India and Canada are back on speaking terms, even restoring their top diplomats and pushing for stronger economic links.
Trade between the two countries jumped to $23.66 billion in 2024, and both sides are now looking to team up on tech, energy, AI, and security.
Despite lingering issues like Sikh separatism, both countries seem focused on practical cooperation—showing how global partnerships can bounce back when leaders keep talking.