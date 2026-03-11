Chhattisgarh BJP leader arrested for running illegal opium farm
Vinayak Tamrakar, a BJP Kisan Morcha leader, was arrested for allegedly running an illegal opium poppy farm on land managed by him in Durg district, Chhattisgarh.
The crops, hidden among regular fields near the Shivnath River, covered over five acres and were discovered during a joint raid last week.
Former CM Baghel demands probe into operation
Durg police seized around ₹8 crore worth of opium plants and arrested two domestic workers along with Tamrakar.
Authorities are continuing their investigation and searching for additional suspects.
Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed the operation might have been even bigger and called out officials for ignoring it.
Congress MLAs were briefly suspended after protesting to demand a proper discussion on the issue.