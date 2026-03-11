Chhattisgarh BJP leader arrested for running illegal opium farm

Former CM Baghel demands probe into operation

Durg police seized around ₹8 crore worth of opium plants and arrested two domestic workers along with Tamrakar.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and searching for additional suspects.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed the operation might have been even bigger and called out officials for ignoring it.

Congress MLAs were briefly suspended after protesting to demand a proper discussion on the issue.