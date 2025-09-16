Chhattisgarh doubles ex-gratia for soldiers who died in war
Chhattisgarh just doubled the ex-gratia for families of soldiers who lost their lives in war or military operations—from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh.
The decision, made at a Rajya Sainik Board meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday, aims to give stronger financial backing to military families.
Other significant hikes
There's more: gallantry award winners' families now get ₹1 crore (up from ₹40 lakh), and aid for disabled soldiers has tripled to ₹30 lakh.
Parents of serving soldiers will also see their annual 'Jangi Inaam' grant jump from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000—a meaningful boost.
Stamp duty concessions for 1st home/land purchase
The state is also offering up to ₹25 lakh off stamp duty on a first home or land purchase for serving personnel, ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents—making it easier for these families to settle down.
CM Sai's statement on the matter
Chief Minister Sai stated, "Our soldiers lay down their lives for the nation. We bow to their valor and sacrifice. The government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families."
With these changes, Chhattisgarh is stepping up practical support for those who serve and their loved ones.