Chhattisgarh doubles ex-gratia for soldiers who died in war

Chhattisgarh just doubled the ex-gratia for families of soldiers who lost their lives in war or military operations—from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The decision, made at a Rajya Sainik Board meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday, aims to give stronger financial backing to military families.

Other significant hikes There's more: gallantry award winners' families now get ₹1 crore (up from ₹40 lakh), and aid for disabled soldiers has tripled to ₹30 lakh.

Parents of serving soldiers will also see their annual 'Jangi Inaam' grant jump from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000—a meaningful boost.

Stamp duty concessions for 1st home/land purchase The state is also offering up to ₹25 lakh off stamp duty on a first home or land purchase for serving personnel, ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents—making it easier for these families to settle down.