India-US trade talks resume today after 5 rounds

Who is Agrawal?

Agrawal, an experienced IAS officer from the Manipur cadre (class of 1994), will become India's next Commerce Secretary after Sunil Barthwal retires at the end of this month.

He's already played a big part in shaping India's trade deals with groups like ASEAN and countries like Australia and Peru.

His background in key roles—from Principal Secretary in Manipur to leading major trade negotiations—means he'll likely keep influencing how India does business with the world.