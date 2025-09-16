India-US trade talks resume today after 5 rounds
Rajesh Agrawal, India's main negotiator for the US-India trade deal, is set to meet his American counterpart Brendan Lynch today, September 16.
This round picks up after five earlier sessions and aims to tackle tough issues like the steep 50% US tariff on Indian goods.
The last meeting was postponed, showing just how tricky—and important—these talks are for both sides.
Who is Agrawal?
Agrawal, an experienced IAS officer from the Manipur cadre (class of 1994), will become India's next Commerce Secretary after Sunil Barthwal retires at the end of this month.
He's already played a big part in shaping India's trade deals with groups like ASEAN and countries like Australia and Peru.
His background in key roles—from Principal Secretary in Manipur to leading major trade negotiations—means he'll likely keep influencing how India does business with the world.