Kerala: 14 men sexually assaulted minor boy over 2 years
India
A 16-year-old boy from Kasaragod, Kerala, was allegedly sexually assaulted by 14 men over the past two years.
The accused—aged 25 to 51, including two government employees and a railway worker—reportedly met the boy through an LGBTQ+ app and assaulted him at his home and other locations across Kasaragod, Kannur, and Kozhikode.
Cases registered under POCSO Act
The abuse came to light when the boy's mother noticed someone fleeing their house. After she spoke with her son, she reached out to Childline, leading police to register cases under the POCSO Act.
Nine suspects have been arrested so far; a special investigation team is handling most cases while local police are working on others. The search for the remaining accused continues.