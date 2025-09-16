Delhi: Car accident kills man, critically injures wife
A car accident near Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, on a recent Sunday in September 2025 took the life of Navjot Singh (57), a deputy secretary in the Finance Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs.
His wife Sandeep Kaur was left critically injured.
The tragedy struck just before their son Navnoor's 21st birthday, turning what should have been a celebration into heartbreak.
Navnoor was planning to surprise parents with gifts
Navnoor had just started his first job and was planning to surprise his parents with gifts from his first salary.
The family was set to celebrate both his birthday and his father's together on September 16.
Singh, remembered for his dedication to public service and love for family weekends, will be deeply missed—his sister-in-law Bitty Singh shared, "He was always like a brother to me. He was jolly, likable and truly everyone's favorite."