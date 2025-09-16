India will soon pay you to scrap your old ship India Sep 16, 2025

India is set to introduce a ₹40 billion (₹4,000 crore) Shipbreaking Credit Note scheme, kicking off in 2026.

If you scrap your old ship at an Indian yard, you'll get credit notes worth 40% of its scrap value—usable for buying new ships made in India within three years (and yes, you can trade them).

It's all about making Indian yards more attractive than rivals in Bangladesh and Pakistan, who've been leading the game lately.