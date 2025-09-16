Assam Civil Service officer raided; ₹90L cash, ₹1cr-worth jewelry seized
What's the story
The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance cell on Monday raided the Guwahati residence of Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora. The team seized ₹90 lakh in cash and over ₹1 crore worth of gold ornaments during the raid. Bora, who joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019, was posted as a circle officer in Kamrup district's Goroimari at the time of her arrest.
Allegations
Bora under surveillance for 6 months
Bora has been under surveillance for six months for her alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused her of transferring Hindu land to "suspicious individuals" for money while she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. Sarma emphasized that there is widespread corruption in revenue circles in minority-dominated areas.
Aide implicated
Raid at residence of Bora's alleged aide
The Special Vigilance cell also raided the residence of Bora's alleged aide, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka. Deka works at the revenue circle office in Barpeta and has been accused of acquiring multiple land properties across Barpeta in collusion with Nupur Bora, when she was the circle officer. On the raids against Bora, CM Sarma said, "We have taken strict action against her."