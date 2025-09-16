Assam Civil Service officer raided; ₹90L cash, ₹1cr-worth jewelry seized 

Bora has been under surveillance for six months for her alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused her of transferring Hindu land to "suspicious individuals" for money while she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. Sarma emphasized that there is widespread corruption in revenue circles in minority-dominated areas.

Aide implicated

Raid at residence of Bora's alleged aide

The Special Vigilance cell also raided the residence of Bora's alleged aide, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka. Deka works at the revenue circle office in Barpeta and has been accused of acquiring multiple land properties across Barpeta in collusion with Nupur Bora, when she was the circle officer. On the raids against Bora, CM Sarma said, "We have taken strict action against her."