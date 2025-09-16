Heavy rain lashes Himachal; bus depot flooded, landslide kills 3
What's the story
Heavy rainfall has once again lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides. The state capital, Shimla, and its adjoining areas witnessed multiple landslides, while a bus depot in Mandi was inundated by floodwaters. A landslide in the Nihri area claimed the lives of three people, while two others were rescued. The incident happened when debris from an adjoining cliff fell onto a house, causing it to collapse. The downpour started around 11:00pm on Monday and intensified by 1:00am.
Flood impact
Buses swept away in Mandi district
In the Mandi district, the Sauli Khad river overflowed its banks, completely submerging a bus depot in the Dharampur sub-division. The floodwaters swept away several buses and other parked vehicles. Many houses were also inundated due to the rising water levels. However, no fatalities have been reported so far, according to Sanjeev Sood, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Dharampur.
Traffic disruption
Adventure activities suspended
On Tuesday morning, a massive landslide in Shimla's Himland area blocked roads and trapped several vehicles, disrupting traffic in the region. In light of the extreme weather conditions, authorities have suspended all adventure activities such as rafting and paragliding in Kullu till September 30. The decision comes after extensive damage to activity sites at Dobhi and adjoining river areas.
Twitter Post
Traffic movement affected
VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: A landslide hit the Himland area in Shimla earlier today, affecting traffic movement. Efforts are underway to clear the route.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/pg1CqHSkYw
Monsoon toll
Over 400 deaths in Himachal since monsoon began
Since the monsoon season began on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a total of 409 deaths due to rain-related incidents and road accidents. A further 41 people remain missing. Among those killed, road accidents claimed the lives of 180 people. The state has suffered losses worth ₹4,504 crore during this period, according to official statistics.