Heavy rainfall has once again lashed Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain lashes Himachal; bus depot flooded, landslide kills 3

By Snehil Singh 10:15 am Sep 16, 202510:15 am

What's the story

Heavy rainfall has once again lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides. The state capital, Shimla, and its adjoining areas witnessed multiple landslides, while a bus depot in Mandi was inundated by floodwaters. A landslide in the Nihri area claimed the lives of three people, while two others were rescued. The incident happened when debris from an adjoining cliff fell onto a house, causing it to collapse. The downpour started around 11:00pm on Monday and intensified by 1:00am.