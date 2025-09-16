Puja Khedkar's father kidnapped driver; mother unleashed dogs on cops

Dilip Khedkar, the father of former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, and his bodyguard have been accused of kidnapping a truck driver in Navi Mumbai . The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the driver's vehicle brushed against their Land Cruiser. Following this, Dilip and his bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, allegedly kidnapped 22-year-old driver Prahlad Kumar and took him to his wife, Manorama Khedkar's bungalow in Pune.

Allegations Manorama unleashed dogs to scare off police team: Report Manorama, Puja's mother, is accused of helping her husband and Salunkhe escape from their Pune bungalow. She allegedly unleashed two dogs to scare off a police team that had gone to rescue Kumar. The driver was rescued within hours of the incident on Sunday after a joint operation by Pune and Navi Mumbai Police.

Police standoff She didn't open the gate for us: Police When police arrived at Manorama's bungalow, she allegedly prevented them from entering. A Rabale police officer described the encounter, saying, "Manorama Khedkar came out but didn't open the gate." She promised to bring the two accused to the police station by Sunday afternoon but later refused. The officer added, "Believing her, the police team left... However...she refused to come and told them to do whatever they wanted."

Legal proceedings Case registered against Manorama for obstructing justice After Kumar's rescue, Pune Police registered a case against Manorama for allegedly obstructing them and issued a notice. Navi Mumbai Police also filed charges against Dilip and Salunkhe under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping. No arrests have been made so far in connection with this incident.