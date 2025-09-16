Gadkari: We're making greener, stronger, smarter highways

Plastic in roads can add years to their lifespan

Gadkari highlighted that about 8 million tons of waste have already gone into major highways like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

He pointed out that natural disasters—like floods and heavy rains—keep challenging road durability. That's why the ministry is always testing new tech and materials.

Using plastic in roads can add four to five years to their lifespan while cutting pollution.

Precast concrete slabs and storm drains are also being rolled out to speed up construction and prevent waterlogging.