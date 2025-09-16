Gadkari: We're making greener, stronger, smarter highways
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just shared the government's new push to build "greener, stronger, and smarter" highways across India.
The idea? Use waste like steel slag, fly ash, plastic, and even city garbage to make roads—aiming for 100% reuse of municipal waste by 2027.
Plastic in roads can add years to their lifespan
Gadkari highlighted that about 8 million tons of waste have already gone into major highways like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
He pointed out that natural disasters—like floods and heavy rains—keep challenging road durability. That's why the ministry is always testing new tech and materials.
Using plastic in roads can add four to five years to their lifespan while cutting pollution.
Precast concrete slabs and storm drains are also being rolled out to speed up construction and prevent waterlogging.
Farmers are getting involved too
Farmers are getting involved too—the government is turning crop stalks into bio-CNG and bio-bitumen for roadwork, helping reduce pollution from stubble burning.
All these steps are about making Indian highways more resilient—and way more sustainable—for the future.