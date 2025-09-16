Cloudburst hits Dehradun; Tapkeshwar temple inundated, IT Park submerged 

A cloudburst that struck Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday night has caused the Tamsa River to overflow and submerge the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple. Shops and hotels in Sahastradhara have been severely damaged due to floods triggered by the heavy rains, and severe waterlogging was reported in the IT Park area. According to state police, the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun-Haridwar National Highway has also been damaged. As of Tuesday morning, two people are missing.

Temple update IMD issues red alert for Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi confirmed the temple's sanctum sanctorum is safe. He said, "The river started flowing heavily since 5:00am submerging the entire temple premises." According to ANI, 1-2 feet of debris has accumulated in the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shivalinga complex, and there has been a lot of damage in the temple premises. The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has also been overflowing since Tuesday morning. SDRF team rescued three people stranded in the river, but several vehicles are still stuck.

Rescue efforts SDRF teams deployed for rescue operations State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue operations in the affected areas. The district administration evacuated local residents during the night as a precautionary measure. Officials are working to identify and locate the two missing persons. In light of the heavy rain, the District Magistrate has issued an order for the closure of all schools from Class 1 to 12 in Dehradun.

