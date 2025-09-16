Cloudburst hits Dehradun; Tapkeshwar temple inundated, IT Park submerged
What's the story
A cloudburst that struck Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday night has caused the Tamsa River to overflow and submerge the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple. Shops and hotels in Sahastradhara have been severely damaged due to floods triggered by the heavy rains, and severe waterlogging was reported in the IT Park area. According to state police, the bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun-Haridwar National Highway has also been damaged. As of Tuesday morning, two people are missing.
Temple update
IMD issues red alert for Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal
Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi confirmed the temple's sanctum sanctorum is safe. He said, "The river started flowing heavily since 5:00am submerging the entire temple premises." According to ANI, 1-2 feet of debris has accumulated in the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Shivalinga complex, and there has been a lot of damage in the temple premises. The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has also been overflowing since Tuesday morning. SDRF team rescued three people stranded in the river, but several vehicles are still stuck.
Rescue efforts
SDRF teams deployed for rescue operations
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue operations in the affected areas. The district administration evacuated local residents during the night as a precautionary measure. Officials are working to identify and locate the two missing persons. In light of the heavy rain, the District Magistrate has issued an order for the closure of all schools from Class 1 to 12 in Dehradun.
Twitter Post
Vehicles washed away
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Last night, heavy rain lashed the Mandi district, causing major destruction in Dharampur town. Many vehicles were swept away.— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
(Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/AlJUarMO0H
Recent events
Similar incidents in other regions
More rain is expected in the state, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal till 9:00am on Tuesday. The warning includes thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 87km/h. Cloudbursts are common during the monsoon season in the Himalayan region. Last week, a cloudburst caused a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, burying several vehicles and damaging crops.