Traffic alert: Major roads to be restricted in Delhi today
Heads up if you're out in central Delhi this Tuesday!
From 10am to noon on September 16, 2025, major roads like W Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, and Delhi Gate will be restricted due to exigencies, according to Delhi Traffic Police.
If you're commuting during these hours, try the alternative routes suggested by the traffic police for a smoother ride.
No parking on these roads
Parking is off-limits on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and key stretches of Ring Road between Shanti Van-Rajghat and IP Flyover-Pragati Maidan Tunnel.
Illegally parked vehicles will be towed away (yep, no exceptions), and legal action could follow.
The police are asking everyone to stick to the rules and cooperate at intersections—makes things easier for everyone!