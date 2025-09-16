Traffic alert: Major roads to be restricted in Delhi today India Sep 16, 2025

Heads up if you're out in central Delhi this Tuesday!

From 10am to noon on September 16, 2025, major roads like W Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, and Delhi Gate will be restricted due to exigencies, according to Delhi Traffic Police.

If you're commuting during these hours, try the alternative routes suggested by the traffic police for a smoother ride.