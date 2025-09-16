No power, water supply in parts of Bengaluru: Details here
Heads up, Bengaluru! From September 15 to 29, the city will see scheduled power interruptions as BESCOM carries out important maintenance work.
Meanwhile, BWSSB will halt Cauvery water supply for three days, specifically from September 15 to 17.
If you're in central areas—especially without backup water sources—it's a good idea to store extra water and plan your routine around these outages.
Cauvery water supply will be halted in central Bengaluru
Hebbal division folks will have daily power cuts from 9am to 5pm until September 29 while BESCOM upgrades the Adugodi Substation for better reliability.
Meanwhile, Cauvery water supply will be paused from September 15-17 in central Bengaluru as BWSSB works on infrastructure upgrades.
It's a bit inconvenient now, but it should mean fewer breakdowns down the road.