No power, water supply in parts of Bengaluru: Details here

Cauvery water supply will be halted in central Bengaluru

Hebbal division folks will have daily power cuts from 9am to 5pm until September 29 while BESCOM upgrades the Adugodi Substation for better reliability.

Meanwhile, Cauvery water supply will be paused from September 15-17 in central Bengaluru as BWSSB works on infrastructure upgrades.

It's a bit inconvenient now, but it should mean fewer breakdowns down the road.