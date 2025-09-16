Rana Daggubati's tequila Loca Loka to launch in India soon

Loca Loka, a premium spirits brand co-founded by actor Rana Daggubati , musician Anirudh Ravichander , and entrepreneur Sree Harsha Vadlamudi, is set to enter the Indian market in November. The Singapore-headquartered company made its debut in the AlcoBev industry in 2024 with handcrafted tequila. For its entry into India, Loca Loka plans to target duty-free stores at airports first.

Market strategy Strategic 1st step for brand Vadlamudi explained that the brand's initial focus on duty-free stores is a strategic move to attract premium travelers. "We have launched duty-free as a strategic first step to build international provenance and capture premium travelers," he said. The brand has already partnered with GMR Airports for its two offerings, Blanco and Reposado, which will provide visibility to travelers and set retail price benchmarks before wider distribution.

Product details Vadlamudi optimistic about capturing 5% of tequila market Loca Loka tequila, crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is made from 100% pure highland agave and aged for more than six years. The brand aims to establish a presence in all major Indian cities within the first three to six months of its launch. Vadlamudi expressed optimism about capturing at least 5% of the tequila market by the end of 12 months.

Market growth Tequila market in India According to global management consulting firm IMARC Group, the Indian tequila market was valued at $600 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2025 and 2033, reaching $1,677.6 million by 2033. "The evolving consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes, media influence...among a younger demographic represent some of the key factors driving the market," said the report.