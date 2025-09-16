Tata Play brings back Cartoon Network shows via ad-free platform
What's the story
Tata Play, a direct-to-home (DTH) and content distribution platform, has launched a new service called Cartoon Network Forever. The ad-free offering is in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and will stream 24/7 in English and Hindi on Tata Play's DTH platform and mobile app. It features classic animated shows like Tom & Jerry, Scooby Doo, Dexter's Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, Ed Edd n Eddy, and Codename: Kids Next Door among others.
Universal appeal
Service also includes animated shows from DC
The service also includes animated shows from DC, such as Batman, Superman, and Justice League. Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer of Tata Play, said that the return of these iconic characters will enhance their value-added service offering. "Whether it's the nostalgia of reliving your favorite shows or introducing them to a new generation, Cartoon Network Forever offers something special for every household," she added.
Service expansion
Service available on DTH and mobile app
With this launch, Tata Play has added another offering to its portfolio of value-added services, which already includes over 50 options across various genres. The service is accessible on both the DTH platform and mobile app, allowing viewers to enjoy their favorite shows on television or while on the move.