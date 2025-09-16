Iconic roles that made Dwayne Johnson a Hollywood star

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become a household name in the world of cinema. The wrestler-turned-actor has been on a roll with his iconic roles that have conquered our hearts worldwide. With the perfect blend of his charisma and ability to perform, Johnson has made a place for himself in Hollywood 's hall of fame, becoming one of the highest-grossing actors. Here's looking at some of his most unforgettable roles, which made it happen.

#1 'The Scorpion King' launches his career Johnson's first headlining role was in 2002's The Scorpion King. Not only was this film crucial as it was his transition from wrestling to the silver screen, but playing Mathayus also proved that he could lead an action-packed film and add depth to it. The film went on to achieve global success, making him a bankable star and opening doors in Hollywood.

#2 'Fast & Furious' franchise success Joining the Fast & Furious franchise was a turning point for Johnson. Introduced as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, he injected new energy and excitement into the series. His performance was loved by fans and critics alike, and he contributed a lot to the franchise's continued success. The movies starring him have grossed billions worldwide, further establishing him as an action superstar.

#3 Comedy with 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' In 2017, it was Johnson's turn to take on a comedic role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Playing Dr. Smolder Bravestone allowed him to flaunt his impeccable comedic timing along with action-packed sequences. The film was a critical and commercial success, achieving worldwide acclaim and massive box office popularity. The role proved that he is versatile enough to do more than just action films.

#4 Leading role in 'Moana' Johnson lent his voice to Maui in Disney's animated feature Moana. Released in 2016, the role highlighted another facet of his talent, voice acting, and introduced him to younger audiences globally. The movie received widespread acclaim and earned over $690 million at the box office worldwide while showcasing Johnson's ability to connect with viewers through animation.