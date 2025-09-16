Ahead of launch, Meta leaks new AI glasses with display
What's the story
Meta has inadvertently revealed its upcoming smart glasses with a display, ahead of the highly anticipated Meta Connect 2025 event on Wednesday. The leak, which came in the form of an unlisted and now-removed video, showcased a new pair of Ray-Ban branded smart glasses with built-in display. The video also teased another pair of wraparound "Sphaera" Oakley smart glasses with a camera on the bridge area.
Control mechanism
AI glasses to feature display in the right lens
The video showed the Ray-Ban smart glasses with a display and a wristband controller. The branding on the glasses read "Meta | Ray-Ban" and "Display," hinting at their official name as Meta Ray-Ban Display. The display is located in the right lens of the glasses, allowing users to interact with Meta AI, navigate maps, translate signs, or respond to chats using hand movements detected by the wristband.
Tech details
Wristband controller to support surface electromyography technology
The wristband for these new smart glasses is expected to use surface electromyography (sEMG) technology. This tech interprets signals from hand movements to control the device. The video also hinted at Meta's plans to launch a translucent version of the Oakley HSTN smart glasses, similar to last year's translucent Ray-Bans.