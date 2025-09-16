Ahead of launch, Meta leaks new AI glasses with display

Control mechanism

AI glasses to feature display in the right lens

The video showed the Ray-Ban smart glasses with a display and a wristband controller. The branding on the glasses read "Meta | Ray-Ban" and "Display," hinting at their official name as Meta Ray-Ban Display. The display is located in the right lens of the glasses, allowing users to interact with Meta AI, navigate maps, translate signs, or respond to chats using hand movements detected by the wristband.