Stem cell therapy shows promise in Parkinson's treatment

Trials show safety and potential symptom relief

In one study, 12 people got dopamine-producing neurons from embryonic stem cells and had no serious side effects even after 18 months; some even saw their symptoms improve.

Trials using patients' own reprogrammed blood cells (iPSCs) also hit safety goals, and larger studies are planned or underway for these approaches.

If future results hold up, this could mean real hope for long-term relief and better quality of life for people living with Parkinson's.