Mizoram's Sairang station, inaugurated by PM Modi, is now viral
India
Just a day after PM Modi inaugurated Sairang Railway Station—Mizoram's first broad-gauge line—a video of the place covered in garbage went viral.
The station was meant to boost connectivity, but the messy state has quickly raised questions about public cleanliness and responsibility.
Ministry responded to vlogger's complaint
Vlogger Shubham (@Countinghill1) called out people for ignoring dustbins and leaving trash everywhere, even tagging the Railways Ministry and suggesting cameras to catch litterbugs.
The official @RailwaySeva account acknowledged the complaint and said it was escalated for necessary action.
The incident has sparked fresh debates online about taking care of public spaces and why civic sense still needs work.