After Nepal jailbreak, India on alert over possible terrorist infiltration
Over 13,700 prisoners broke out of jail in Nepal during the recent "Generation Z" protests, and now Indian intelligence is on high alert.
Among those attempting to cross into India are suspected terrorists or criminals linked to Pakistan-based groups, and reports say they're trying to cross into India through the open Indo-Nepal border.
Security forces told to remain on high alert
Security has been tightened across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand—think more checkpoints and patrols.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has already caught 72 suspects tied to the jailbreak.
Authorities are especially concerned about fugitives with connections to international crime rings who could cause trouble through smuggling or other illegal activities.
Security forces have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance to keep things under control.