After Nepal jailbreak, India on alert over possible terrorist infiltration

Security forces told to remain on high alert

Security has been tightened across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand—think more checkpoints and patrols.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has already caught 72 suspects tied to the jailbreak.

Authorities are especially concerned about fugitives with connections to international crime rings who could cause trouble through smuggling or other illegal activities.

Security forces have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance to keep things under control.