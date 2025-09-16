Maharashtra to clean 750 villages on PM Modi's birthday
On September 17, 2025, Maharashtra is rolling out a massive cleanliness drive across 750 villages to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75.
The campaign is led by the state's skill development department and will see thousands of ITI students team up with local panchayats for waste collection and spreading awareness.
More on the campaign
The launch kicks off in Panvel taluka, with Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurating the event and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis guiding the program as chief mentor.
This isn't just about one day—it's part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, focused on building lasting clean habits in rural India.
Plus, Sant Gadge Baba Clean India Academy will train young people for jobs in sanitation.
The whole initiative coincides with BJP's national "Sewa Pakhwada," which includes health camps and environmental drives until October 2—making it a unique youth-powered push for cleaner villages.