Maharashtra to clean 750 villages on PM Modi's birthday

The launch kicks off in Panvel taluka, with Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurating the event and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis guiding the program as chief mentor.

This isn't just about one day—it's part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, focused on building lasting clean habits in rural India.

Plus, Sant Gadge Baba Clean India Academy will train young people for jobs in sanitation.

The whole initiative coincides with BJP's national "Sewa Pakhwada," which includes health camps and environmental drives until October 2—making it a unique youth-powered push for cleaner villages.