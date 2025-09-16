Karnataka weather: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Bengaluru

Rainfall could hit 109% above normal

Several regions in Karnataka have received over 20% higher than average rainfall this month—Bengaluru alone has had at least 15 rainy days with cool temps between 20°C and 28°C.

With so much rain piling up (total precipitation could hit 109% above normal), there is a possibility of flooding and traffic disruption.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert and be prepared for possible disruptions.