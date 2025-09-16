Next Article
Karnataka weather: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Bengaluru
India
Heads up—IMD has put out a yellow alert for heavy rain in several Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Dakshina Kannada starting Tuesday.
The downpour is expected to last through Wednesday.
This comes after the state has already seen much wetter weather than usual this September.
Rainfall could hit 109% above normal
Several regions in Karnataka have received over 20% higher than average rainfall this month—Bengaluru alone has had at least 15 rainy days with cool temps between 20°C and 28°C.
With so much rain piling up (total precipitation could hit 109% above normal), there is a possibility of flooding and traffic disruption.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert and be prepared for possible disruptions.