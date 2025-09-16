Khalsa Aid launches 'Khushian Da Basta' for flood-affected kids India Sep 16, 2025

Khalsa Aid and Akal Purakh Ki Fauj have kicked off "Khushian Da Basta" to help children in Punjab who've lost out on school due to floods.

They're handing out school bags packed with supplies so kids can keep learning, even after disaster.

With over 26 years of experience in disaster relief, Khalsa Aid is responding quickly to support education in flood-affected areas.