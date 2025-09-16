Next Article
Khalsa Aid launches 'Khushian Da Basta' for flood-affected kids
India
Khalsa Aid and Akal Purakh Ki Fauj have kicked off "Khushian Da Basta" to help children in Punjab who've lost out on school due to floods.
They're handing out school bags packed with supplies so kids can keep learning, even after disaster.
With over 26 years of experience in disaster relief, Khalsa Aid is responding quickly to support education in flood-affected areas.
Khalsa Aid plans to build flood-resistant schools
A team of 600 volunteers is on the ground providing free meals, clean water, and purification tablets at key centers like Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
Looking ahead, Khalsa Aid plans to build flood-resistant schools on raised platforms that can double as emergency shelters—helping communities bounce back stronger for the future.