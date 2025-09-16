Next Article
Dehradun cloudburst: Tapkeshwar temple submerged, no casualties reported
A sudden cloudburst hit Dehradun early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and causing the Tamsa river to overflow.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal until 9am.
Flooding has impacted several spots, including the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple.
Priest issues warning
The Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple was submerged around 5am though the main sanctum is safe.
Priest Acharya Bipin Joshi asked everyone to avoid riverbanks and stay cautious during this rough weather.
Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties yet.