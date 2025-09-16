Explainer: Why the Montreal Protocol is called a success
The Montreal Protocol, signed way back in 1987, brought countries together to phase out chemicals like CFCs that were wrecking the ozone layer.
It's often called one of the world's most successful environmental agreements—and nearly every country is on board.
Ozone layer healing
Over the past two decades, levels of ozone-harming substances have dropped a lot thanks to this treaty.
Scientists say we're on track for the ozone layer to return to its pre-1980 strength by around the middle of this century.
That means less risk of skin cancer and cataracts for people, plus better protection for plants and animals from harsh UV rays.
Protocol's impact
Regular checks—using NASA tech and other tools—confirm that if we stick with these rules, our planet's "sunscreen" will keep getting stronger.
The Montreal Protocol has even inspired new efforts against other climate-harming gasses, showing how global teamwork can make a real difference.