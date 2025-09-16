Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for Chennai, nearby districts
India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Chennai and nearby Tamil Nadu districts on orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall on September 16 and 17.
A low-pressure system over South India is behind the wet weather expected to last two days.
Knee-deep water in parts of Chennai
Early morning showers have already left parts of Chennai with knee-deep water and severe inconvenience, especially in areas like Egmore, Kodambakkam, and Guindy.
IMD says more rain is coming, so residents are urged to avoid flooded spots and stay updated, as flooding can disrupt movement and thunderstorms may bring lightning risks.