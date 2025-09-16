UP: 4,271 voters in single house; SEC blames clerical mistakes

Voters real, only addresses wrongly clubbed: Election officer

The SEC blames clerical mistakes and confusing rural house numbers for the mess. Now, teams are going door-to-door to fix things.

Still, these slip-ups are making people question if the upcoming elections will be fair—and fueling criticism about how carefully voter lists are prepared.

As one election officer put it, "The voters are real. Only their addresses have been wrongly clubbed."