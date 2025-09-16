Next Article
UP: 4,271 voters in single house; SEC blames clerical mistakes
India
Big mix-ups have surfaced in Mahoba's draft voter lists for the 2026 panchayat polls—like 4,271 people registered at a single house in Jaitpur, and two homes in Panwari showing 243 and 185 voters respectively.
Officials say these aren't fake names, just major address errors.
Voters real, only addresses wrongly clubbed: Election officer
The SEC blames clerical mistakes and confusing rural house numbers for the mess. Now, teams are going door-to-door to fix things.
Still, these slip-ups are making people question if the upcoming elections will be fair—and fueling criticism about how carefully voter lists are prepared.
As one election officer put it, "The voters are real. Only their addresses have been wrongly clubbed."