Madhya Pradesh: Fertilizer shortage leads to brawl among farmers
A fertilizer shortage in Madhya Pradesh this Kharif season has led to chaotic scenes at distribution centers.
In Morena district, farmers who had been waiting since early morning faced a stampede-like rush when the center opened for distribution, which escalated into a brawl, leaving three from Mirghan village injured.
CM warns officials of accountability
Similar unrest popped up in Sheopur district, where delays sparked stone-pelting at another center.
While officials like Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwah insist there's enough fertilizer to go around, long queues and administrative hiccups are testing farmers' patience.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has warned local authorities they'll be held accountable for any further trouble.