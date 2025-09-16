Madhya Pradesh: Fertilizer shortage leads to brawl among farmers

CM warns officials of accountability

Similar unrest popped up in Sheopur district, where delays sparked stone-pelting at another center.

While officials like Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Singh Kushwah insist there's enough fertilizer to go around, long queues and administrative hiccups are testing farmers' patience.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has warned local authorities they'll be held accountable for any further trouble.