Fuel prices remain unchanged in India: Check rates here

In Delhi , petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter; Mumbai sees higher rates with petrol at ₹104.21/liter and diesel at ₹92.15/liter. Chennai's petrol stands at ₹100.75/liter, while Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46/liter.

Why do prices vary across states?

The main reason for these price gaps? State taxes—so even if crude oil swings up or down globally, what you pay depends a lot on where you fill up your tank.

For now, though, expect steady prices but no extra relief for your wallet anytime soon.