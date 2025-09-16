Fuel prices remain unchanged in India: Check rates here
Fuel prices in big Indian cities haven't budged this Tuesday.
Even though oil companies check and update rates every morning based on global trends and currency shifts, petrol and diesel prices have barely moved since 2022 thanks to government tax cuts.
This means you're paying the same at the pump, despite fluctuations in the world markets.
Petrol and diesel prices in major cities
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter; Mumbai sees higher rates with petrol at ₹104.21/liter and diesel at ₹92.15/liter.
Chennai's petrol stands at ₹100.75/liter, while Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46/liter.
Why do prices vary across states?
The main reason for these price gaps? State taxes—so even if crude oil swings up or down globally, what you pay depends a lot on where you fill up your tank.
For now, though, expect steady prices but no extra relief for your wallet anytime soon.