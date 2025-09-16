PayPal now lets you send money, crypto via shareable links
What's the story
PayPal has launched a new feature, PayPal Links, to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments easier. The system allows users to send money using personalized one-time links. It works in addition to the existing PayPal Me feature but offers more flexibility by letting users request or make payments without needing to verify the recipient's profile or account information first.
User convenience
How to create a link
The new PayPal Links feature is designed for one-time payments or requests between individuals. To create a link, users just have to open the PayPal app and enter payment/request details. This generates a unique, one-time link that can be shared in online conversations, texts, and DMs. Unclaimed links expire after 10 days but can be canceled or reminded at any time by the user if needed.
Crypto integration
Support for cryptocurrency transactions
PayPal Links will soon support cryptocurrency transactions in the US. This means users will be able to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and other cryptocurrencies through PayPal Links. The feature is expected to expand beyond the US later this month to other markets such as the UK and Italy.
Speedy transactions
Faster transfers and improved efficiency
The introduction of PayPal Links is set to enhance the efficiency of transactions on the platform. The new system reduces the number of steps involved in making payments, resulting in faster transfers. Once a recipient taps on a link, they can complete their request or accept payment directly from within the PayPal app, where funds are transferred instantly.