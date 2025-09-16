PayPal now lets you send money, crypto via shareable links

PayPal has launched a new feature, PayPal Links, to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments easier. The system allows users to send money using personalized one-time links. It works in addition to the existing PayPal Me feature but offers more flexibility by letting users request or make payments without needing to verify the recipient's profile or account information first.

User convenience How to create a link The new PayPal Links feature is designed for one-time payments or requests between individuals. To create a link, users just have to open the PayPal app and enter payment/request details. This generates a unique, one-time link that can be shared in online conversations, texts, and DMs. Unclaimed links expire after 10 days but can be canceled or reminded at any time by the user if needed.

Crypto integration Support for cryptocurrency transactions PayPal Links will soon support cryptocurrency transactions in the US. This means users will be able to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and other cryptocurrencies through PayPal Links. The feature is expected to expand beyond the US later this month to other markets such as the UK and Italy.