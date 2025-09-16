Next Article
Oracle takes lead in TikTok's potential US acquisition
Business
Oracle has joined a team working to make sure TikTok stays available in the US, as both countries try to reach a deal that would put TikTok under American ownership.
This move follows ongoing concerns about Chinese access to US user data, with talks still underway between President Trump and President Xi.
Why TikTok's ownership matters
With around 170 million Americans using TikTok, this deal could decide whether the app sticks around or gets banned.
It's all happening because of a 2024 law that says TikTok must break away from Chinese control for data security reasons.
The outcome could also shape how other foreign tech companies are treated in the US going forward.