Gujarat Gas shares gain ahead of potential merger vote

Gujarat Gas shares nudged up 1.3% to ₹440 on Tuesday, just before a crucial shareholder vote set for Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The meeting could greenlight a major merger with Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC)—a move expected to simplify ownership and help the companies work together more efficiently.

Proposed deal structure and benefits If the deal goes through, GSPC shareholders get 10 Gujarat Gas shares for every 305 they own; GSPL holders get 10 for every 13.

Plus, current Gujarat Gas investors will receive GSPL Transmission shares via a demerger.

The main goal here: cut out complicated related-party deals and tax headaches, hopefully unlocking more value.

Potential upsides and risks Emkay predicts over 50% earnings per share growth for Gujarat Gas post-merger, while analysts estimate a possible 4-7% boost for GSPL shares.

Still, there's some risk: with added exposure to gas trading and pipelines, things could get bumpy at times.